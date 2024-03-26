Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.81. 274,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

