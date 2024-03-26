Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. 252,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

