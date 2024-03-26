Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.08. 492,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,852. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

