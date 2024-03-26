Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.07. 133,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.18. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $264.90 and a twelve month high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

