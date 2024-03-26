Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of BROS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. 922,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,117.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,916,774 shares of company stock worth $290,705,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

