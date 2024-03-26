Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.