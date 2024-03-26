JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPRO

Open Lending Stock Down 14.7 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.