John Beevers Buys 1,894 Shares of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) insider John Beevers acquired 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.84 ($10.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.07 ($19,607.23).
Orica Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55.
Orica Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.