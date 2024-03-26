John Beevers Buys 1,894 Shares of Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) insider John Beevers acquired 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.84 ($10.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.07 ($19,607.23).

Orica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

