John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9,012.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,630 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $62,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JHMM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. 211,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,627. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

