Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. 5,879,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

