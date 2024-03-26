JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 2,942,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,478. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.