JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,638. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

