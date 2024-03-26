Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.64) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on KNOS
Kainos Group Trading Down 1.2 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.