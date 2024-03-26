Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.64) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Kainos Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON KNOS opened at GBX 973 ($12.30) on Friday. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,948.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

