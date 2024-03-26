Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.85

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 9485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

