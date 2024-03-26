Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,667 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 273% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,132 call options.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 4,890,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

