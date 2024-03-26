Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 32,560,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,974,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.