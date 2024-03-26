Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of FDLO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 77,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

