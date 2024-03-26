Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 2,861,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,841. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

