Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $228,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

IRM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.