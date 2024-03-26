Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,729 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Separately, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock remained flat at $32.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,101. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

