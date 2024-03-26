Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.63. The company had a trading volume of 257,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

