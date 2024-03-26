Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. 504,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

