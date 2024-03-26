Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 144 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $774.90. 2,082,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $722.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.28.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

