Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

