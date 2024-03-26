Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 205 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,542,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,472,000 after acquiring an additional 542,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. 9,529,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,974,195. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

