Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.68 during trading hours on Monday. 1,580,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,438. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

