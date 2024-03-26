Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 243 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,053 shares. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.