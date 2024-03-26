Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 8,808,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

