Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,278. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

