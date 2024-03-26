Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $3.74 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 204,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.