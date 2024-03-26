Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. 1,511,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

