Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 831.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,003 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 548,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

