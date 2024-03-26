Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 15,075 BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $19,399,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XONE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.60. 39,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

