Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 377,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,063. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

