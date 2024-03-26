Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 250.60 ($3.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,968,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.41, a P/E/G ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.00. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.24 ($3.74).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

