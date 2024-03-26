Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Kingfisher Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 250.60 ($3.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,968,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.41, a P/E/G ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.00. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.24 ($3.74).
About Kingfisher
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.