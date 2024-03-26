Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KKR opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

