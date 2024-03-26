Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after buying an additional 4,824,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,116,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,080,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,350,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

