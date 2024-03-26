Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $398.12 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

