Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

MAA stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

