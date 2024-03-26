Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $510.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $519.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.68 and its 200 day moving average is $474.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

