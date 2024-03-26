Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 429.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.85.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $627.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

