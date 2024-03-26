Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 501.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

