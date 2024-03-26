Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $287.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $297.11.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.