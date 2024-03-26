Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,521 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

