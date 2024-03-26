Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,509 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

