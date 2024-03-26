Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 838 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $207.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

