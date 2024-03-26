Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

