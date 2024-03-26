Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,412 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VO stock opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

