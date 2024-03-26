Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 61,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.4 %

WST stock opened at $388.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

