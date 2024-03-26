Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,223.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,000.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $707.40 and a 12 month high of $1,238.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

